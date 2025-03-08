 Skip navigation
Astros first baseman Christian Walker’s MRI shows no sign of strain in his oblique

  
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker received some good news regarding the oblique issue that has limited him this spring training.

Walker had flown back to Houston to get the oblique examined. Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Friday the MRI didn’t reveal any strain.

Espada said Walker is returning to the Astros’ spring training camp.

Walker, who turns 34 on March 28, batted .251 with a .335 on-base percentage, 26 homers and 84 RBIs in 130 games for Arizona last season. He signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Astros in December.