Astros’ Lance McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery

  
Published June 14, 2023 01:42 PM

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm and remove a bone spur, Astros General Manager Dana Brown announced.

McCullers, 29, is expected to return to pitching during the 2024 season, the team said in a release.

The right-hander has not pitched this season after aggravating the tendon while throwing a bullpen session in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February at the start of Spring Training. He initially injured the flexor tendon while pitching in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Division Series against the White Sox.

“After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound,” Brown said in the release. “This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It’s unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season.”

McCullers missed most of last season, returning to start eight games last season, going 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA. He went 0-1 in three starts in the postseason last year, allowing 11 runs in 15 1/3 innings, including seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA for his career. He also missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery.