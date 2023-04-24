 Skip navigation
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez out of lineup with neck pain

  
Published April 24, 2023 03:06 PM
MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez returned to Houston with neck discomfort, Houston manager Dusty Baker announced before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He said Alvarez has had the problem for about a week.

“We decided to send him to go get examined,” Baker said. “Hopefully it’s not too bad. So, we’ll see.”

Baker is hopeful that Alvarez can avoid going on the injured list.

“We don’t think so,” Baker said. “We hope not. We just have to see after he sees the doctor.”

Alvarez is hitting .253 with six homers and 27 RBIs. He hit late go-ahead homers in the first two games of the Astros’ weekend sweep of the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez, who has eight multi-RBI games, added a game-tying two-run single in the eighth inning of the series finale.

Baker said it has not been determined if Alvarez will return for the final two games of the road series with the Rays.