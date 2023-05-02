 Skip navigation
Astros starter Luis García leaves with apparent injury

  
Published May 2, 2023 07:21 AM
HOUSTON -- Houston Astros starter Luis García left the game against the San Francisco Giants with an apparent injury after throwing just eight pitches.

García allowed a leadoff single to LaMonte Wade Jr. and had thrown six pitches to Thairo Estrada when he stopped and motioned for catcher Martín Maldonado to come to the mound.

Maldonado spoke to García before signaling for a trainer. He and manager Dusty Baker came to the mound and spoke with the right-hander for a couple of minutes before escorting him off the field.

García looked to be in pain and shook his right arm a bit as he walked off the field. The team did not immediately provide any information on his injury.

It’s the second straight game where Houston’s starter has left with an injury. Jose Urquidy exited with right shoulder soreness. He was placed on the 15-day injured lis.

Right-hander Brandon Bielak was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Urquidy’s roster spot. He took over after García’s exit with the count at 2-2 on Estrada and struck him out.