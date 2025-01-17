 Skip navigation
Top News

Athletics agree to a one-year, $10 million contract with reliever José Leclerc

  
Published January 17, 2025 05:51 PM
Sep 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher José Leclerc (25) delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Athletics agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract Friday with former Texas right-hander José Leclerc.

The 31-year-old Leclerc went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA and one save in 64 relief appearances for the Rangers last season. He struck out 89 batters in 66 2-3 innings and held righties to a .193 batting average.

Leclerc has spent his entire career in the majors with Texas since making his debut in 2016. He is 12-20 with a 3.27 ERA and 41 saves in 350 career appearances. He has averaged 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his career.

He was limited two two games in 2020, the last on July 26, because of a torn right teres major muscle. Leclerc missed the next season following Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2021, and returned to a big league mound on June 18, 2022.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated right-hander Will Klein for assignment.