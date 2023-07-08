 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Andrew Painter setback
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback
Elijah Rushing.jpg
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Arizona

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeeagle_230707.jpg
Lee finds the cup from way out for eagle
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th
Andrew Painter setback
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback
Elijah Rushing.jpg
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Arizona

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeeagle_230707.jpg
Lee finds the cup from way out for eagle
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list

Published July 7, 2023 09:53 PM
Esteury Ruiz injury

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 05: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics steals a base in the second inning next to Zack Short #59 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) The Oakland Athletics placed major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right shoulder injury.

The roster move, retroactive to Thursday, was one of several the Athletics announced Friday before opening a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Ruiz is batting .257 with 43 stolen bases. The Athletics said the outfielder has a shoulder subluxation.

Oakland also called up right-hander Angel Felipe and outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

The Athletics have used 47 players this season, not including the additions to the roster made Friday. Oakland used 64 players last year.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports