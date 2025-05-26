 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 01 Pala Haiden Deegan 01 Finish line jump.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Fox Raceway: Haiden Deegan begins title defense perfectly
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Lacrosse: Division I Mens Lacrosse Championship
CJ Kirst scores six goals, Cornell wins first NCAA lacrosse title since 1977 13-10 over Maryland
Iga Swiatek
Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek off to good starts at French Open in their title defenses

nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Athletics, Rays have struggled in minor league ballparks that are their temporary homes

  
Published May 26, 2025 04:46 PM

The Athletics — formerly of Oakland but not yet of Las Vegas — have one of the worst home records in baseball.

Maybe it figures.

The A’s are one of two big league teams playing in minor league ballparks this season, along with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay was forced out of Tropicana Field after damage caused by Hurricane Milton, so the Rays are playing home games at the Yankees’ spring training base in Tampa. The A’s left Oakland and are spending at least three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento before moving to a planned ballpark in Las Vegas.

So far, these temporary venues don’t seem to be helping in the win column. Tampa Bay has played far more games at home than on the road, but the Rays are 16-18 at home and 10-8 away. For the A’s, the difference is even more jarring. They are 14-12 on the road but just 9-19 at home.

These are the only two teams in the major leagues that have a winning record on the road and a losing record at home.

After improving from 50-112 in 2023 to 69-93 last year, the A’s were actually above .500 less than two weeks ago. Then they dropped 11 in a row, the last six of which were at home, before finally beating Philadelphia 5-4 on Sunday.

The Athletics have a winning percentage of .538 on the road and .321 at home. That difference of .217 is on pace to set a modern record. The previous mark was “achieved” in the strike-shortened season of 1994 by the Chicago Cubs, who were 29-25 (.537) on the road and just 20-39 (.339) at home.

The record for a full season was set back in 1908, when Pittsburgh was 56-21 (.727) on the road and 42-35 (.545) at home.

Ironically, if you take out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Athletics already hold the modern record for the biggest home-road winning percentage difference in the other direction. In 1945, the Philadelphia A’s went 39-35 (.527) at home but just 13-63 (.171) on the road for a split of .356.