Bader placed on waivers by Yankees, AP source says

  
Published August 29, 2023 08:29 PM
Harrison Bader New York Yankees

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 27: Harrison Bader #22 of the New York Yankees pops out in the second inning during the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday, August 27, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Speedy center fielder Harrison Bader was placed on waivers Tuesday by the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move, first reported by Newsday, was not announced.

Teams have until 2 p.m. EDT Thursday to claim the 29-year-old, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series. A club taking over Bader’s contract on Thursday would owe $758,065 of his $4.7 million salary.

A player must be in an organization before midnight EDT Thursday to be eligible for a postseason roster.

A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader entered Tuesday hitting .242 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 82 games. He was in an 0-for-13 slide and batting .109 (5 for 46) from Aug. 12 on.

Bader strained his left oblique in spring training and didn’t make his season debut until May 2. He was sidelined between May 29 and June 20 with a strained right hamstring.

Bader was acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 2 last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and hit five homers in nine postseason games for the Yankees.