NFL: Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Eagles vs. Lions in Week 11
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
Nitto ATP Finals 2025 - Day 8
Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to retain ATP Finals title before his home fans

Report: First baseman Josh Naylor finalizing 5-year contract with Mariners

  
Published November 17, 2025 02:12 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — First baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the contract. ESPN was the first to report the deal.

Naylor, 28, became a free agent for the first time shortly after the Mariners lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. Soon after Seattle’s season ended, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto stressed the importance of re-signing Naylor after acquiring him from the Arizona Diamondbacks and called it a priority to bring the first baseman back.

Manager Dan Wilson spoke highly of the impact Naylor had on the Mariners both on and off the field over his three months with the franchise.

“You need that intensity. You need that drive,” Wilson said. “I think his drive to win is incredible also. And that’s what you’re going to need from all your guys, and that’s a big part of what he brought to this club.”

In 54 games with the Mariners, Naylor hit .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. In 12 postseason games, Naylor hit .340 with three home runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases.

Over the entire season, Naylor hit .295 with 20 home runs, 92 RBIs and a career-high 30 stolen bases.