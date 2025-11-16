 Skip navigation
Kiké Hernández has elbow surgery and will miss World Baseball Classic

  
Published November 16, 2025 09:45 AM

LOS ANGELES — Kiké Hernández said Saturday he underwent surgery for a left elbow injury that bothered him for much of this past season and he will miss next year’s World Baseball Classic for his native Puerto Rico.

The free agent infielder and outfielder did not provide a timetable for his return.

Hernández wrote on Instagram that he’d been playing hurt for about a month with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he went on the injured list with left elbow inflammation July 7. He returned on Aug. 26 but was limited to 93 games.

He had 16 postseason hits in helping the Dodgers win their second consecutive World Series title and his third with the club. He hit .203 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs during the regular season.