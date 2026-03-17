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Seiya Suzuki back at spring training with Cubs after injuring knee in World Baseball Classic

  
Published March 17, 2026 11:47 AM
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March 16, 2026 01:32 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down Team USA's win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic semifinals, including which American players can translate their tournament success to the new MLB season.

MESA, Ariz. — Seiya Suzuki was back at spring training with the Chicago Cubs and went for an MRI on his right knee that he injured while playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that the team was waiting for the MRI results, and wouldn’t speculate on the extent or nature of the injury for their designated hitter and outfielder.

“Let’s get the information, and then we should be able to tell you that,” Counsell said.

Suzuki got hurt in the first inning of Japan’s 8-5 loss to Venezuela in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal in Miami. He appeared to hurt his right knee when he was caught stealing while going headfirst into second base. Suzuki walked gingerly as he returned to the dugout, accompanied by an athletic trainer, and was replaced in center field after the end of that half-inning.

Suzuki had a soft brace on his right knee when walking slowly through the Cubs clubhouse in Arizona, where he was also examined by a team doctor.

The 31-year-old Suzuki is going into the final season of a five-year, $85 million contract. He has hit .269 with 87 home runs and 296 RBIs in 532 games for the Cubs.