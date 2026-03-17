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Guardians say 3B José Ramírez feeling better and sore shoulder ‘should be just fine in a few days’

  
Published March 16, 2026 09:40 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was feeling much better Monday after the seven-time All-Star left a spring training game the previous day because of a sore shoulder, according to manager Stephen Vogt.

“We’re going to reassess him day by day. He should be just fine in a few days,” Vogt said Monday. “He knows himself really well. ... He came up from the on-deck circle and said, ‘I’m done.’ And that was really all I heard until later in the game.”

After Sunday’s game, Vogt said Ramírez had a sore left shoulder after jamming it while sliding into third for a stolen base. That came in the second inning after his double, and he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth.

The 33-year-old Ramírez has played his entire 13-year career in Cleveland and is a lifetime .279 hitter with 285 home runs and 949 RBIs in 1,609 games. The $175 million, seven-year contract he signed during the offseason is the largest in franchise history.

Ramírez finished third in AL MVP voting last season after batting .283 with 30 homers and 85 RBIs.