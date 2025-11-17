Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Eagles vs. Lions in Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Detroit Lions 16-9 on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 11, keyed by strong showings from its talented defense. Eagles defensive tackles, Jordan Davis (three) and Jalen Carter (two), account for five of the team’s 10 passes defended. Eagles slot cornerback Cooper DeJean notched his first interception of the season by snatching one of Davis’ batted passes out of the air in the first quarter.

Although the Lions lost the game, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jameson Williams rewarded fantasy managers with usable results.

The Eagles (8-2) visit the Cowboys (3-5-1) in Week 12, while the Lions (6-4) host the Giants (2-9).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Jahmyr Gibbs RB, Lions: 39 rushing yards, five receptions and 107 yards on eight targets. Gibbs was held out of the end zone, yet comfortably sailed past the century mark.

39 rushing yards, five receptions and 107 yards on eight targets. Gibbs was held out of the end zone, yet comfortably sailed past the century mark. Jameson Williams WR, Lions: Four receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown on seven targets, nine rushing yards. Williams continues to thrive as a centerfield dominator with Lions head coach Dan Campbell calling plays. Williams nearly picked up another decent gain via a crossing route, but Williams kneed the ball out of his own hands as he attempted to secure the catch in stride on 4th-and-5.

Four receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown on seven targets, nine rushing yards. Williams continues to thrive as a centerfield dominator with Lions head coach Dan Campbell calling plays. Williams nearly picked up another decent gain via a crossing route, but Williams kneed the ball out of his own hands as he attempted to secure the catch in stride on 4th-and-5. Saquon Barkley RB, Eagles: 83 rushing yards, one reception and seven yards on two targets. Barkley regularly forced missed tackles while grinding out tough yards, running behind an ailing Eagles offensive line. Barkley had a second-quarter rushing touchdown overturned when he was ruled down at the Lions’ one-yard line. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on the following play. Barkley also nearly scored a 36-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Hurts overthrew Barkley in the end zone after the running back beat Lions linebacker Jack Campbell downfield.

SNF Fantasy Flops

DeVonta Smith WR, Eagles: One reception and eight yards on five targets. The Eagles funneled 11 targets to No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown in this one, leaving Smith with just five of his own. Smith was unfortunately unable to deliver a big play on the paltry workload.

One reception and eight yards on five targets. The Eagles funneled 11 targets to No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown in this one, leaving Smith with just five of his own. Smith was unfortunately unable to deliver a big play on the paltry workload. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR, Lions: Two receptions and 42 yards on 12 targets. Both wind and the Eagles’ pass rush factored into the Lions’ passing game struggles, though quarterback Jared Goff surprisingly had more success connecting with No. 2 wide receiver Jameson Williams downfield than he did with St. Brown, who typically returns usable PPR stat lines even when being held scoreless. This is St. Brown’s first 2025 game finishing with fewer than four receptions. He totaled six-plus in seven.

Usage Notes

A.J. Brown’s target share: Brown’s season-high 11 targets against the Lions account for 40.7 percent of the team’s 27 targets this evening. He caught seven passes for 49 yards. This is Brown’s second double-digit-target outing this year. He likewise logged two such games last year.

Brown’s season-high 11 targets against the Lions account for 40.7 percent of the team’s 27 targets this evening. He caught seven passes for 49 yards. This is Brown’s second double-digit-target outing this year. He likewise logged two such games last year. Jameson Williams’ receiving streaks: Williams caught 0-of-2 targets in Week 7 after catching 6-of-7 targets for 66 yards and one touchdown in Week 6. The team went on bye in Week 8. Over the Lions’ last three games, Williams has returned to his Week 6 form, totaling 60-plus receiving yards and one touchdown in all three showings.

Williams caught 0-of-2 targets in Week 7 after catching 6-of-7 targets for 66 yards and one touchdown in Week 6. The team went on bye in Week 8. Over the Lions’ last three games, Williams has returned to his Week 6 form, totaling 60-plus receiving yards and one touchdown in all three showings. David Montgomery’s workload: Montgomery rushed six times for 27 yards and caught 1-of-1 targets for 10 yards despite the Lions remaining competitive throughout the game. The once-reliable No. 2 running back is probably best viewed as a touchdown-dependent fantasy contributor moving forward.

Injury Watch

Eagles OL: The Eagles’ Week 9 bye allowed the offensive line to improve its health. Unfortunately, right tackle Lane Johnson, who entered the game with an ankle injury, exited with a foot injury. Eagles center Cam Jurgens missed the team’s last two games due to a knee injury. He was seen heading to the locker room in the fourth quarter and was replaced in the lineup by backup center Brett Toth. The Eagles face an ascending Cowboys pass rush in Week 12.

Waiver Wire Radar

Tank Bigsby RB, Eagles: Bigsby is averaging 9.2 yards per carry (19 carries) as a member of the Eagles’ backfield. He should be stashed where available.

One Big Stat

Gibbs’ 107 receiving yards set a new career high, marking the first time the talented dual-threat running back has totaled 100-plus receiving yards in a single game. He set his prior career-high mark, 83 receiving yards, in Week 15 against the Bills last year.

