Blue Jays finalize $15 million, 2-year contract with Isiah Kiner-Falefa

  
Published December 29, 2023 08:09 PM
Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Sep 26, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

© Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $15 million, two-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays was finalized on Friday.

Kiner-Falefa hit .242 with six homers and 37 RBIs in 115 games last season for the New York Yankees, playing 41 games in center, 37 in left, seven in right, 31 at third base and one each at second and shortstop. He also made four mound appearances.

A Gold Glove winner at third with Texas in 2020, Kiner-Falefa has played every position except first base over his six-year big league career. The 28-year-old has a .261 average with 26 homers and 203 RBIs for Texas (2018-21) and the Yankees (2022-23).

A day earlier, Toronto announced its $10.5 million, one-year contract with Gold Glove-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.