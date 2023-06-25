 Skip navigation
Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run

  
Published June 25, 2023 05:01 PM
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates in the dugout with team mates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO -- Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hit his 55th career leadoff home run in Sunday’s game against Oakland, breaking a tie with Alfonso Soriano and moving him into sole possession of second place on baseball’s all-time list.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson leads with 81 career leadoff home runs, including a single-season high nine with the Yankees in 1986. Henderson’s 3,081 games played is the fourth-highest total in MLB history.

Springer connected off Athletics right-hander Luis Medina’s 1-0 pitch, driving it 392 feet to left. The homer was Springer’s 11th of the season.

A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer set an Astros single-season record with 12 leadoff home runs in 2019.

Sunday’s blast was Springer’s 16th leadoff shot with the Blue Jays, his team since the start of the 2021 season. He set Toronto’s single-season mark for leadoff homers with nine in 2022.