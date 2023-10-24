 Skip navigation
Bob Melvin is leaving the San Diego Padres to manage the San Francisco Giants, AP sources say

  
Published October 24, 2023 02:56 PM
MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays

Jul 20, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin (3) returns to dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have hired manager Bob Melvin away from the division rival San Diego Padres, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the move publicly.

Melvin will be returning to the Bay Area where he grew up, played for the Giants and then managed the Oakland Athletics from 2011-21. An introductory news conference is expected Wednesday.

Melvin had one year left on his contract with San Diego but leaves amid reports of friction with general manager A.J. Preller. Melvin managed the Padres for two seasons, reaching the 2022 NL Championship Series but then missing the playoffs this season with a $258 million payroll, the third-highest in the majors.