Braves add to outfield depth by signing veteran Alex Verdugo to one-year, $1.5 million deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Cleveland
New Mexico vs Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
TOUR Championship - Previews
Good Good Golf announces $45 million fundraising, including from Peyton Manning
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Milwaukee
Troy vs Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

Top Clips

higgs_site.jpg
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_roto_rfs_freeagencywinners_250320.jpg
Darnold could be cut after one year if he falters
nbc_roto_rfs_titanscamward_250320.jpg
Titans should ‘stand pat’ with QB Ward at No. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Cleveland
New Mexico vs Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
TOUR Championship - Previews
Good Good Golf announces $45 million fundraising, including from Peyton Manning
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Milwaukee
Troy vs Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

Top Clips

higgs_site.jpg
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_roto_rfs_freeagencywinners_250320.jpg
Darnold could be cut after one year if he falters
nbc_roto_rfs_titanscamward_250320.jpg
Titans should ‘stand pat’ with QB Ward at No. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Braves add to outfield depth by signing veteran Alex Verdugo to one-year, $1.5 million deal

  
Published March 20, 2025 05:59 PM

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves bolstered their outfield depth on Thursday by signing Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract and optioning him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Verdugo, 28, hit .233 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs for the New York Yankees in 2024 following four seasons with Boston. He took a big cut in pay from last year, when he had an $8.7 million base salary and earned $50,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

The left-handed hitting Verdugo played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for three seasons, beginning in 2017. He has a career batting average of .272 and is a superior defender.

In similar moves to bolster depth this week, the Braves signed nine-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel and catcher James McCann to minor league deals.

Atlanta’s biggest offseason move was signing outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Profar, who is expected to be ready for the regular season after missing time with a jammed left wrist this spring training, is the projected starter in left field.

Atlanta is awaiting the return of 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., who tore his left ACL on May 26.

The Braves also signed Bryan De La Cruz to a one-year deal, and De La Cruz is expected to share right field with Jarred Kelenic while Acuña’s recovery continues. Michael Harris is set in center field.

Verdugo’s signing was a surprise because the Braves may have a glut of outfielders when Acuña is healthy, perhaps as early as May.