Braves hit 3 homers and beat Marlins 7-1 with Jen Pawol behind the plate to cap historic weekend

  
Published August 10, 2025 04:50 PM
Eury Perez has been dominant in his last three starts with 21 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed, and Eric Samulski discusses why the 22-year-old starter is "rounding into form" with the Miami Marlins.

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris II hit home runs to support a strong start from Joey Wentz and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Sunday.

Jen Pawol, who made history in Saturday’s doubleheader as the first female umpire to work a regular-season game in the majors, was behind the plate.

Pawol earned compliments for her work on the bases in Saturday’s games. She received more support from fans on Sunday. Some held up “Way to go Jen!” signs. Though she was more in the spotlight while calling balls and strikes, Pawol made her work look routine.

Wentz (1-2) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings for his first win since the left-hander was claimed by the Braves off waivers from Minnesota on July 11.

The Braves, who swept Saturday’s doubleheader, won four of five games in a series that included a rescheduled game forced by a rain postponement on April 6.

Derek Hill hit a two-out double off Wentz in the second and scored on Liam Hicks’ single.

Ozuna hit a three-run homer and Harris added a solo shot off Tyler Zuber in the seventh.

Key moment

Jurickson Profar, who had two hits, gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead with a run-scoring double off Tyler Phillips (1-1) in the fifth. Profar scored on Phillips’ second wild pitch.

Key stat

Miami right-hander Cal Quantrill was pulled after throwing only 47 pitches. Quantrill gave up one run on three hits with no walks in four innings. It was his second-fewest pitches in a start this season.

Up next

Miami and Atlanta are off on Monday. The Marlins haven’t announced their rotation plans for their series at Cleveland, which opens on Tuesday night. The Braves visit the New York Mets on Tuesday night with Spencer Strider (5-9, 4.04 ERA) scheduled to face Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.46).