Braves star Acuña to return Friday from left knee injury

  
Published May 23, 2025 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON — Ronald Acuña Jr. is ready to make his season debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The Braves announced after Thursday night’s loss to Washington that Acuña will return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for nearly a year when Atlanta opens a three-game series at home against San Diego.

The 2023 NL MVP tore the ACL in his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. Acuña played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6 for 15 with two home runs.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

He was a unanimous winner of the NL MVP award in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuña also stole 73 bases that year to become the only player with 40 homers and 70 steals in one season.

A four-time All-Star, the 27-year-old Acuña has 165 homers and 195 stolen bases in 722 career games.