 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Throw rankings out window as Trevor Gutschewski meets Tyler Watts in U.S. Junior final
Austin Hays
Phillies deal OF Pache, RP Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star OF Hays
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
nbc_golf_olygolf_240726.jpg
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Throw rankings out window as Trevor Gutschewski meets Tyler Watts in U.S. Junior final
Austin Hays
Phillies deal OF Pache, RP Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star OF Hays
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
nbc_golf_olygolf_240726.jpg
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Brewers hopeful that closer Devin Williams could make his 2024 debut ‘in the next few days’

  
Published July 26, 2024 05:31 PM
Devin Williams

Sep 27, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-2 win at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Michael McLoone/Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams appears on the verge of making his season debut after missing four months with stress fractures in his back.

“We’re hoping for Devin here in the next few days, if things go well,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said Friday.

Williams has struck out six and walked two without allowing a hit in three scoreless innings during a rehabilitation assignment that has included one appearance with Single-A Wisconsin and two outings with Triple-A Nashville.

After going 8-3 with 36 saves and a 1.53 ERA last season to earn his second NL reliever of the year award, Williams hasn’t pitched in the majors this year. The Brewers announced in mid-March that Williams’ back issue would sideline him.

Trevor Megill has spent most of this season as the Brewers’ closer in Williams’ absence and has gone 0-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 20 saves.

Williams, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, owns a 26-10 career record with a 1.89 ERA, 54 saves and 337 strikeouts in 214 innings.