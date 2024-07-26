Brewers hopeful that closer Devin Williams could make his 2024 debut ‘in the next few days’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams appears on the verge of making his season debut after missing four months with stress fractures in his back.

“We’re hoping for Devin here in the next few days, if things go well,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said Friday.

Williams has struck out six and walked two without allowing a hit in three scoreless innings during a rehabilitation assignment that has included one appearance with Single-A Wisconsin and two outings with Triple-A Nashville.

After going 8-3 with 36 saves and a 1.53 ERA last season to earn his second NL reliever of the year award, Williams hasn’t pitched in the majors this year. The Brewers announced in mid-March that Williams’ back issue would sideline him.

Trevor Megill has spent most of this season as the Brewers’ closer in Williams’ absence and has gone 0-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 20 saves.

Williams, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, owns a 26-10 career record with a 1.89 ERA, 54 saves and 337 strikeouts in 214 innings.

