 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
How every first-round pick wins (and loses) your fantasy football league
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Mixing It Up: Blake Snell’s resurgence, River Ryan debuts
Singles Matches - 2014 Ryder Cup
Webb Simpson tabbed as Keegan Bradley’s first Ryder Cup vice captain

Top Clips

nbc_timberintv_240724.jpg
Timber ‘motivated’ to help Arsenal after injury
nbc_dps_breer_coachpressure_240724.jpg
NFL coaches under the most pressure in 2024
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
How every first-round pick wins (and loses) your fantasy football league
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Mixing It Up: Blake Snell’s resurgence, River Ryan debuts
Singles Matches - 2014 Ryder Cup
Webb Simpson tabbed as Keegan Bradley’s first Ryder Cup vice captain

Top Clips

nbc_timberintv_240724.jpg
Timber ‘motivated’ to help Arsenal after injury
nbc_dps_breer_coachpressure_240724.jpg
NFL coaches under the most pressure in 2024
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation

  
Published July 24, 2024 01:15 PM
download.webp

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich watches as his fly ball is caught in the outfield during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee.

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has gone on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

The Brewers announced the move Wednesday, one day after removing Yelich from a game after his back tightened up. The Brewers also reinstated catcher Gary Sánchez from the injured list.

Yelich, 32, has enjoyed a resurgent season for the NL Central-leading Brewers. He earned his third All-Star Game appearance this season and leads the NL in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.406). He also has 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games.

But he has gone 0 for 9 since the All-Star break and is 1 for 19 over his last six games. He was 0 for 1 with two walks in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday before getting removed in the eighth inning.

Sánchez, 31, has been out for the last month with a calf strain. He is batting .218 with a .293 on-base percentage, seven homers and 21 RBIs in 51 games.