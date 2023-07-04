 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign RHP Chen-Wei Lin, their first player ever out of Taiwan

  
Published July 4, 2023 09:42 AM
St. Louis Cardinals v Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 27: A closeup view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the jersey worn by Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 27, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

MIAMI — The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday signed right-handed pitcher Chen-Wei Lin, the franchise’s first player signed out of Taiwan.

The 21-year-old Lin is a native of Tainan City, Taiwan, and played college baseball at Chinese Culture University in Taipei. He pitched in nine games for the Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kingfish last summer in the collegiate league in his United States debut.

Lin was also an invited college player for the Taiwanese World Baseball Classic team earlier this year in their preparation camp.

He will soon report to the Cardinals’ facility in Jupiter, Florida.

Lin, who is 6-foot-7, made four starts and had a 3.24 ERA this summer for the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.

Lin’s uncle, Hong-Chih Kuo, pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers for seven seasons from 2005-2011. He had a 3.73 ERA in 218 career appearances after signing as an international free agent with the Dodgers in 1999.