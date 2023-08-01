Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals

CHICAGO — Looking for some help for their lineup, the Chicago Cubs turned to a familiar face.

Chicago reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Monday, signaling a change in philosophy for the Cubs after it looked as if they had stumbled out of the playoff race.

Candelario, one of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, is batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games in a resurgent performance. He was non-tendered by Detroit in November and then signed a $5 million, one-year contract with Washington.

“He put the work in. We can all sit here and take the credit for it, but it’s all on him and what he’s done throughout the spring and the summer,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before the trade was announced.

“I had a lot of faith that he’d come here and be the guy (to) help our young kids understand how to play the game. He’s done that and he’s done really well for himself.”

The Cubs also acquired right-hander José Cuas in a trade with Kansas City for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

Candelario, 29, signed with Chicago in 2010 and made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. He was traded to Detroit with fellow infielder Isaac Paredes for catcher Alex Avila and reliever Justin Wilson at the 2017 deadline.

The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor league left-hander DJ Herz and infielder Kevin Made.

Herz, 22, an eighth-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Tennessee this season. Made, 20, hit .241 with three homers and 25 RBIs in 70 games for High-A South Bend.

Last-place Washington is likely heading for its fourth consecutive losing season. It also could move outfielder Lane Thomas and closer Kyle Finnegan ahead of the deadline.

It looked as if Chicago was going to be a seller as late as July 17, when it lost 7-5 to Washington to drop to 43-50. But it responded with a 10-2 stretch to get back into the playoff race.

The Cubs opened a four-game series against Cincinnati on Monday night.

Candelario, a New York City native who moved to the Dominican Republic when he was 5, is a .243 hitter with 82 homers and 301 RBIs in 705 career games. He likely will see time at third base and designated hitter with Chicago.

Candelario had his best season with Detroit in 2021, batting .271 with 16 homers and a career-best 67 RBIs. He also tied for the major league lead with 42 doubles.

The 29-year-old Cuas went 3-0 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances with Kansas City this year. He made his big league debut with the Royals last season.

The 24-year-old Velázquez, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, played in 13 games with Chicago this year, batting .241 with three homers and six RBIs.