Top News

NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies selling nine bite-sized hot dogs, nine tiny beers to help fans complete 9-9-9 challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal2_251004.jpg
Kudus drills Spurs 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251004.jpg
Okafor slots home Leeds’ equalizer against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251004.jpg
Tel’s deflected shot gives Spurs lead over Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Clayton Kershaw to pitch out of bullpen in NL Division Series against Philadelphia

  
Published October 4, 2025 09:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw will pitch out of the bullpen in the NL Division Series against Philadelphia.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, the 37-year-old left-hander is set to retire at the end of the postseason. He was left off the 26-man roster when the Dodgers swept Cincinnati in the Wild Card Series.

“He’ll be on the roster. He’s going to be out of the pen and used as such,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday.

Kershaw went 11-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season and has started 451 of 455 regular season games, all with Los Angeles. He has 32 starts and seven relief appearances in the postseason.

The 11-time All-Star and 2014 NL MVP is tied with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most years with the Dodgers in franchise history. Kershaw won World Series championships in 2020 and 2024.

Though Kershaw missed the start of the year while recovering from offseason surgery, he was healthy the remainder of the 2025 campaign and quite effective.