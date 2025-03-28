Cuba had record 26 players on opening-day MLB rosters and Japan had 12 for its most since 2012

NEW YORK — Cuba had a record 26 players on Major League Baseball’s opening day rosters and Japan had 12 for its most since 2012.

The percentage born outside the 50 states remained at 27.8%, matching its lowest level since 2016.

There were 265 players from 18 nations and territories outside of the 50 states among 954 players on opening day active rosters and injured, restricted and inactive lists, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

Cuba’s total topped its previous high of 23 in 2016, 2017 and 2022. Japan’s total was its most since 13 in 2012.

The overall percentage matched last year and was down 28.5% in 2023, which was the lowest since 27.5% in 2016. It has remained in the 26-29.8% range since 2002, peaking in 2017.

The total international players was the fourth-highest behind 291 in 2020 (when there were expanded 30-man active rosters), 275 in 2022 (when there were expanded 28-man active rosters) and 270 in 2023.

The Dominican Republic led countries outside the U.S. with 100, down from 108 last year and 110 in 2020. Canada’s 13 matched last year for its most since 17 in 2013.

Venezuela was second at 63, followed by Cuba (26), Puerto Rico (16), Canada (13), Japan (12), Mexico (11), Curacao and Panama (four), South Korea (three), Aruba, Australia and Colombia (two) and Bahamas, Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Nicaragua and South Africa (one apiece).

Atlanta catcher Chadwick Tromp joined San Diego infielder Xander Bogaerts to give Aruba two players for the first time.

San Francisco’s Jung Hoo Lee and Philadelphia’s Jesús Luzardo were listed as miscellaneous, Lee as born in Japan of South Korean descent and Luzardo as born in Peru of Venezuelan descent.

Houston and San Diego topped teams with 16 international players each, with the Astros having a share of the lead for the fifth straight season. They were followed by Atlanta (14), the New York Mets (13) and Baltimore and Miami (12 each).

The 18 nations and territories outside the U.S. matched last year and were three shy of the high, set in 2018 and matched in 2022.