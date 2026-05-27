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Cubs All-Star Matthew Boyd is scheduled for the first of two rehab starts

  
Published May 27, 2026 12:24 PM
Cubs' streaky season raises major questions
May 27, 2026 10:42 AM
CC Sabathia tries to make sense of the Cubs' streaky season and questions if Craig Counsell's squad is truly a good team, where winning and losing streaks have defined Chicago's season in a loaded NL Central.

PITTSBURGH — Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd is scheduled to make the first of what is expected to be two rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa, the team said.

Boyd has been on the injured list since May 4 with a torn meniscus in his left knee that required surgery. He was injured when he sat down on the floor to play with his children.

Boyd is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in five starts this season. He was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his 12-year career last season.

Boyd threw a 52-pitch simulated game prior to a 12-1 loss the Pirates.