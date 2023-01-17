 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cubs claim Julian Merryweather off waivers from Blue Jays

  
Published January 17, 2023 06:13 PM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

Apr 8, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Julian Merryweather (67) throws a pitch during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Merryweather appeared in 26 games for Toronto last season, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. The 6-foot-4 right-hander struck out 23 in 26 2/3 innings.

To make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster, right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was designated for assignment. Rodriguez went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and four saves in 14 relief appearances for Chicago last year.

Merryweather was designated for assignment by Toronto last week.

The 31-year-old Merryweather, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2014 amateur draft, made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 2020. He is 0-4 with a 5.64 ERA and two saves in 47 career games.