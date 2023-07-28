 Skip navigation
Cardinals’ Mikolas ejected in dust-up with Cubs

  
Published July 27, 2023 09:58 PM
Miles Mikolas ejected

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JULY 27: Miles Mikolas (R) #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals shares his feelings with the Chicago Cubs dugout after being ejected for hitting a batter in the first inning Busch Stadium on July 27, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals.

Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. The Cardinals said Contreras had a scalp laceration and was day to day to return to the lineup.

Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear.

Mikolas acted stunned by the umpires’ decision. He stopped while walking off and appeared to gesture and call over to the Cubs dugout, apparently signaling them to come out on the field.

Marmol argued the ejection and also was sent to the clubhouse.

Dakota Hudson came in to pitch for St. Louis. He gave up a single, walked two, and was touched for a ground-rule double. Chicago led 3-0.