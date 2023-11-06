 Skip navigation
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
DFS Dish: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Countdown to Craziness
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 6: Betting the LSU Tigers and Duke Blue Devils
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

Kulusevski opens the scoring for Spurs v. Chelsea
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
Chelsea targeting an 'elite forward' in January

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
DFS Dish: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Countdown to Craziness
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 6: Betting the LSU Tigers and Duke Blue Devils
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

Kulusevski opens the scoring for Spurs v. Chelsea
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
Chelsea targeting an 'elite forward' in January

Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say

  
Published November 6, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee on Monday in a surprising move, replacing David Ross after the team slipped out of a playoff spot in the last part of the season.

Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Cubs.

There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Ross could move into the front office after Craig Breslow left to run the Boston Red Sox.