 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins Luis Arraez
Arraez scratched from Marlins’ lineup because of left ankle sprain
Matt Moore Cleveland Guardians
Reliever Moore claimed by Marlins off waivers
2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four
Simone Biles clinches record world gymnastics championships team spot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rahm_230919.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins Luis Arraez
Arraez scratched from Marlins’ lineup because of left ankle sprain
Matt Moore Cleveland Guardians
Reliever Moore claimed by Marlins off waivers
2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four
Simone Biles clinches record world gymnastics championships team spot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rahm_230919.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cubs place Madrigal on IL, recall Young from minors

  
Published September 20, 2023 12:01 AM
Chicago Cubs Nick Madrigal

Sep 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal (1) reacts after being called out at third in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The sliding Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 17 with a right hamstring strain, and recalled infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Madrigal, batting .263 with two home runs and 28 RBIs in 92 games, left in the 10th inning of Saturday’s 7-6, 13-inning loss at Arizona. He missed most of July with a similar injury.

“We got some imaging and it’s worse than expected,” manager David Ross said. “The same hamstring, just worse than we thought.”

Ross didn’t have a timetable for Madrigal’s return.

The Cubs (78-72) entered Tuesday having lost five straight and were in a virtual tie with Cincinnati for the third NL wild-card spot. Chicago has 12 games remaining and the Reds have 10.

The Cubs are 2-8 since sweeping San Francisco in a three-game series and reaching a season-high 12 games over .500 on Sept. 6.

The 28-year-old Young batted .310 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs in 90 games for Iowa. In 13 games with the Cubs earlier this season, he batted .171 with one homer and five RBIs.

Chicago already had several regulars on the injured list, including infielder Jeimer Candelario (lower back strain), closer Adbert Alzolay (right forearm strain), and right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer (right forearm strain).