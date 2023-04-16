 Skip navigation
David Peralta, Dodgers come back for 2-1 win over Cubs

  
Published April 15, 2023 09:12 PM
LOS ANGELES - David Peralta hit a walk-off two-run single and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Miguel Vargas beat out Seiya Suzuki’s throw to home plate on a ground ball single to short right by Peralta, giving the Dodgers their first walk-off win of the season.

Shelby Miller (1-0) got the win after Michael Grove gave up one run, two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Patrick Wisdom hit a home run, and the Cubs wasted five scoreless innings from Jameson Taillon. Michael Fulmer (0-1) gave up a single to James Outman, a double to Vargas and pinch-hitter Peralta’s winning hit.

Wisdom got his fifth homer of the season in the fifth. It was a solo shot to center with two outs.

The Cubs could have added to their lead in the eighth, but Caleb Ferguson came on to get the Dodgers out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Ian Happ and Suzuki, and Los Angeles took advantage of its reprieve.

Taillon consistently frustrated the Dodgers’ lineup, and on one of the few pitches he put in a dangerous spot, he was bailed out. Cody Bellinger made a leaping grab at the center field wall to rob Jason Heyward of a two-run homer in the second inning.

REMEMBERING ROBINSON

Putting a new touch on a Jackie Robinson Day tradition started by Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, the Cubs joined the Dodgers for a joint moment of reflection at the statue of the baseball great and civil rights legend located behind center field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (knee) was activated off the 15-day injured list, with OF Nelson Velazquez optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move freeing up a roster spot.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Drew Smyly (0-1) allowed one run in five innings against Cincinnati on Monday but did not factor into the decision. Dodgers LHP Julio Urías (3-0) has given up three runs in 18 innings to start the season in impressive fashion.