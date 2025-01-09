 Skip navigation
Dodgers acquire pitcher Jose Vasquez from Twins for catcher Diego Cartaya

  
Published January 9, 2025 05:06 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals

Mar 4, 2023; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Diego Cartaya against the Kansas City Royals during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired minor league pitcher Jose Vasquez from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for catcher Diego Cartaya.

Vasquez had a 4.99 ERA while striking out 45 batters in 30 2/3 innings while going 4-0 for the Dominican Summer League last season. The 20-year-old right-hander is 5-2 with an 8.05 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 57 innings over two seasons in the DSL.

He was signed by the Twins in December 2022.

Cartaya played 93 games at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. The 23-year-old Venezuelan had 66 home runs and 235 RBIs in 363 minor league games for the Dodgers. He signed in July 2018 for a $2.5 million bonus.