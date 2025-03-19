 Skip navigation
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL

  
Published March 19, 2025 06:22 PM

TOKYO — The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer and optioned left-hander Justin Wrobleski to the minors Wednesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, pitcher Clayton Kershaw went on the 60-day injured list as expected.

The 26-year-old Sauer, a non-roster invite to spring training, had eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings over four appearances this spring. He made his major league debut last year with Kansas City and was 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 14 games.

Wrobleski made four appearances for the Dodgers this spring, going 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

As expected, Kershaw is starting the season on the IL. The 36-year-old left-hander is beginning his 18th season with the Dodgers. He is 36 strikeouts from reaching 3,000.

Last year, the three-time Cy Young Award winner was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games before missing the rest of the season with a left big toe injury. He’s rehabbing after offseason surgeries.