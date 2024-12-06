 Skip navigation
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman has surgery on right ankle, should be ready for spring training

  
Published December 6, 2024 12:42 PM
Freddie Freeman

Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (5) acknowledges fans during the World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman had surgery on his right ankle.

The team said the procedure involved debridement and removal of loose bodies by Dr. Kenneth Jung in Los Angeles.

Freeman is expected to be ready by spring training.

The 35-year-old Freeman hurt his ankle on Sept. 26 while running out a ground ball and played on it during the Dodgers’ run to the World Series championship over the New York Yankees.

Although he was limited at times, Freeman played in 13 of the team’s 16 postseason games. He was named World Series MVP after becoming the first player to hit a home run in each of the first four games of the Series.