Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun
Allar’s command of Penn State’s offense is the focus in Year 2 with offensive coordinator Kotelnicki
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers sign veteran pitcher Erick Fedde and place All-Star closer Trevor Megill on injured list
NFL: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman sidelined by recurring neck nerve issue

  
Published August 27, 2025 09:02 PM
LOS ANGELES — All-Star Freddie Freeman was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Wednesday because of a nerve issue in his neck.

Manager Dave Roberts said Freeman had a “stinger,” which typically affects a network of nerves extending from the neck into the shoulder and arm.

“It’s something that is recurring, but it’s been kind of showing itself a little bit the last couple days,” Roberts said. “I think that just giving him a couple days, with the off day tomorrow, he’ll be back on Friday.”

Kiké Hernández was set to start at first base in place of Freeman against the Cincinnati Reds. Hernández was 2 for 3 with a run scored Tuesday in his first game since July 6, when he went on the injured list.

Freeman was 1 for 4 with a double in the Dodgers’ 6-3 win Tuesday. He leads the National League with a .302 average in pursuit of his first career batting title. He’s tied for the league lead in doubles with 34.

Outfielder Alex Call was out of the lineup with a back issue that flared up when he was running the bases Tuesday, Roberts said.