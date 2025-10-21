Dodgers vs. Blue Jays History: World Series titles, records, highlights, best moments & milestones

The Dodgers and the Blue Jays each took different paths on the way to the 2025 World Series, which will begin on Friday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The defending champion Dodgers dominated during their postseason run, including a four-game sweep over the Brewers in the NLCS. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays started the ALCS down 2-0 against the Mariners and had to win back-to-back elimination games to advance to this year’s Fall Classic.

We’ve already witnessed moments this fall which should last a lifetime, but below you’ll find a full breakdown of each franchise’s history in the World Series.

When is the last time the Blue Jays won the World Series?

If you’ve watched the Blue Jays at all this postseason, you probably know this by heart. The Blue Jays haven’t been to the World Series since 1993, when they defeated the Phillies in six games on the strength of Joe Carter’s iconic walk-off home run against Mitch Williams. It was the Blue Jays’ second straight World Series championship.

Forever Legendary 🏆🏆



On this day in '93, Joe touched 'em all! pic.twitter.com/zTBgWulEZw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 23, 2020

Which team has more World Series titles?

Dodgers - eight (1955, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, 2020, 2024)

Blue Jays - two (1992, 1993)

THE DODGERS ARE THE 2024 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! 👏 pic.twitter.com/kVtjJjltRb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2024

How many times have the Dodgers been to the World Series?

This will be the Dodgers’ 23rd trip to the World Series. They have made 13 appearances in the Fall Classic since moving to Los Angeles.

This will be the Blue Jays’ third-ever World Series appearance. As noted above, they won the World Series in their previous two opportunities.

When is the last time an MLB team has won back-to-back World Series?

No team has won consecutive World Series championships since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. The Dodgers will attempt to change that against the Blue Jays.

What is the history between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays?

The Blue Jays and Dodgers have played 30 games against each other all-time, all in the regular season. The Dodgers hold the edge historically (19-11).

The first regular season Blue Jays-Dodgers matchup took place after the advent of interleague play, as the two clubs squared off on June 18, 2002. Interestingly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was the leadoff hitter for Los Angeles in that game. Chris Woodward, the Dodgers’ first base coach, hit leadoff for the Blue Jays in the contest.

Which notable players have played for both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays?

Max Scherzer

Scherzer, who is coming off a throwback performance during the ALCS against the Mariners, was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers during the 2021 season. He dominated down the stretch (1.98 ERA over 11 starts) and notched his 3,000th career strikeout along the way. Scherzer played the role of hero against the Giants during the NLDS, but arm fatigue popped up during the NLCS when the Dodgers lost to the Braves. Scherzer signed with the Mets that offseason.

Teoscar Hernández

Hernández originally came up with the Astros, but he made his name as a productive slugger with the Blue Jays from 2017-2022. He won back-to-back Silver Slugger Awards in 2020 and 2021. The Blue Jays traded Hernández to the Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko following the 2022 season.

Other players of note

Shawn Green, OF (Blue Jays - 1993-99; Dodgers - 2000-04)

Russell Martin, C (Dodgers - 2006-10, 2019; Blue Jays - 2015-18)

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LHP (Dodgers - 2013-2019; Blue Jays - 2020-23)

Paul Quantrill, RHP (Blue Jays - 1996-2001; Dodgers - 2002-03)

Rickey Henderson, OF (Blue Jays - 1993, Dodgers - 2013)

Justin Turner, 3B (Dodgers - 2014-22; Blue Jays - 2024)

Fred McGriff, 1B (Blue Jays - 1986-90; Dodgers - 2003)

Devon White, OF (Blue Jays - 1991-95; Dodgers - 1999-2000)

Ted Lilly, LHP (Blue Jays - 2004-06; Dodgers - 2010-13)

Brandon League, RHP (Blue Jays - 2004-09; Dodgers - 2012-14)

We should also mention Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, who is headed to the World Series for the first time. Of course, Mattingly managed the Dodgers from 2011-2015.