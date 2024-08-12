Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 12

It’s Monday, August 12, and the LA Dodgers (69-49) are in Milwaukee to start a series against the Brewers (67-50).

It is a battle of 1st place clubs. The Dodgers are the leaders in the National League West Division and the Brewers are hold the top spot in the National League Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers live today

● Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: American Family Field

● City: Milwaukee, WI

● TV/Streaming: SNLA, BSWI

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Dodgers -115, Brewers -105

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+150), Brewers +1.5 (-185)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Dodgers vs. Brewers

● The Dodgers swept their 3-game series against the Pirates. LA is 6-4 in its last 10. The Dodgers are 31-27 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +97.

● The Brewers are also 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 33-22 at home. Milwaukee has an overall run differential of +106.

● Who’s Hot? Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .438 (14-32) with 4 HRs and 7 RBIs in the month of August.

● Who’s Not! Freddy Peralta’s last 3 starts: 9 earned runs allowed on 17 hits in just 16.1 IP

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. Milwaukee

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 12): Clayton Kershaw vs. Freddy Peralta

○ Los Angeles: Kershaw (0-2, 4.38 ERA) has allowed 6 earned runs and 17 hits while striking out 11 over 12.1 innings

○ Milwaukee: Peralta (7-6, 4.02 ERA) has allowed 56 earned runs and 106 hits while striking out 155 over 125.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Brewers on August 12, 2024

● Rhys Hoskins is 4-9 (.444) with 1 HR in his career against Clayton Kershaw

● Freddie Freeman is hitting .313 with 1 HR in 16 career ABs against Freddy Peralta

● The Brewers hold a winning record (14-9) this season with Freddy Peralta as the starter

● The OVER has cashed in 12 of the Brewers last 20 games (12-7-1)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Dodgers vs. Brewers game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Dodgers vs. Brewers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking Milwaukee on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)