Dodgers vs. Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 18

It’s Sunday, August 18, and the LA Dodgers (72-52) conclude their weekend series in St. Louis against the Cardinals (61-62).

The Cards smacked three home runs enroute to a 5-2 win over the Dodgers last night.

LA’s lead in the National League West is down to 2 games over the San Diego Padres. The win kept St. Louis within 4 games of the Atlanta Braves and the final Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Cardinals live today

● Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

● Time: 2:15PM EST

● Site: Busch Stadium

● City: St. Louis, MO

● TV/Streaming: SNLA, BSMW

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Dodgers -120, Cardinals +100

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+145), Cardinals +1.5 (-175)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

● LA is 6-4 in their last 10. The Dodgers are 34-30 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +100.

● The Cardinals’ win yesterday snapped their 5-game losing streak. They are 4-6 in their last 10. They are now 32-28 at home. St. Louis has an overall run differential for the season of -61.

● Who’s Hot? Kevin Keirmaier is 5 for his last 11 (.455) in his last 4 games.

● Who’s Not! Four of his last five hits have been home runs, but Shohei Ohtani only has five hits in his last 11 games (.106).

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. St. Louis

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 18): Clayton Kershaw vs. Sonny Gray

○ Los Angeles: Kershaw (1-2, 3.50 ERA) has allowed 7 earned runs and 20 hits while striking out 17 over 18 innings

○ St. Louis: Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 110 hits while striking out 162 over 130.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Cardinals on August 18, 2024

● Nolan Arenado is 22-72 (.306) with 5 HRs and 12 RBIs against Clayton Kershaw in his career

● Freddie Freeman left last night’s game with an injured finger. Should he play today, know that he is 5-14 (.357) in his career against Sonny Gray

● LA is 0-4 on the Run Line in their last 4 games

● The Cardinals are 4-6 on the Run Line over the course of their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Dodgers vs. Cardinals game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

