Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals
Published July 25, 2024 03:46 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday that completed a three-game sweep.
After falling one out short of a no-hitter two years ago when he gave up a single to current teammate Luis Arráez, Cease accomplished the feat when he retired CJ Abrams on a game-ending flyout to right.
Cease (10-8) struck out nine and walked three in his third complete game in 145 starts. He threw a career-high 114 pitches.
Joe Musgrove pitched the Padres’ first no-hitter against Texas on April 9, 2021.