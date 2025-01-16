 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250118.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs are a team of playmakers
nbc_golf_amexrd3_250118.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_13on16_250118.jpg
Mouw’s disastrous 13 at PGA West Stadium Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Elian Pena, 17-year-old Dominican shortstop, signs with Mets for $5 million bonus

  
Published January 16, 2025 02:14 PM

Elian Pena, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic who turned 17 in October, agreed to a $5 million bonus with the New York Mets that was the largest amount on the first day of the 2025 international signing period.

Pena was rated the No. 3 prospect in the international class for this year by MLB.com behind Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who must agree to a deal by Jan. 23, and Dominican shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, who agreed with the San Francisco Giants at $2,997,500.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, all hoping to sign Sasaki, did not finalize any contracts with bonuses of more than $10,000, which count against their signing bonus pools. Just half of the 30 teams finalized deals of more than $10,000 in the opening hours of the signing period.

“It just created uncertainty for teams and certainly created uncertainty for some players,” Detroit Tigers assistant general manager Rob Metzler said. “Certainly the 2025 signing period has had more uncertainty than others.”

Dominican outfielder Cris Rodriguez, ranked fourth, signed with Detroit for $3,197,500, and Andrew Salas, a shortstop and outfielder ranked fifth, signed with Miami for $3.7 million. Salas was born in the U.S. and moved to Venezuela.