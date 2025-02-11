 Skip navigation
Elias Diaz guaranteed $3.5 million as part of his 1-year contract to remain with Padres

  
Published February 11, 2025 01:45 PM
Sep 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz (15) tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

SAN DIEGO — Catcher Elias Diaz is guaranteed $3.5 million as part of his one-year contract to remain with the San Diego Padres and can earn $500,000 more in performance bonuses.

Diaz has a $1.5 million salary this season, and the agreement announced Jan. 30 includes a $7 million mutual option for 2026 with a $2 million buyout.

He would get an additional $50,000 for 100 plate appearances, $100,000 each for 200, 300 and 400, and $150,000 for 500.

The 34-year-old played for San Diego and Colorado last year, batting .265 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 96 games. He agreed to a contract with the Padres after he was released by the Rockies on Aug. 16 in the midst of a three-year, $14.5 million contract.

Diaz, who made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2015, is a .251 hitter with 62 homers and 297 RBIs in 724 career games.

Diaz was the All-Star Game MVP when he hit a two-run homer in the NL’s 3-2 victory in 2023. He batted .267 with 14 homers and a career-high 72 RBIs in 141 games with the Rockies that year.