Elvin Rodriguez signs with Brewers after spending 2024 season in Japan

  
Published January 17, 2025 01:04 PM
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the signing of Elvin Rodríguez to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026 after he pitched in Japan last season.

The 26-year-old right-hander went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA and one save in 32 games with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the Central League of Nippon Professional Baseball last season.

He appeared in one game with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 and pitched seven games with the Detroit Tigers in 2022. He owns an 0-4 record with a 9.55 ERA in eight career major league appearances, including five starts.

The Brewers made room for Rodríguez on the 40-man roster by designating right-handed pitcher JB Bukauskas for assignment. Bukauskas, 28, had an 0-0 record and 1.50 ERA in six relief appearances with Milwaukee last season.