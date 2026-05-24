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Esmerlyn Valdez hits first career home run as Pirates beat Blue Jays 4-1 to avoid sweep

  
Published May 24, 2026 03:40 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Esmerlyn Valdez homered for his first career hit, Spencer Horwitz and Oneil Cruz also connected and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Valdez was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday and had gone 0 for 7 before hitting a two-run homer off Chase Lee in the sixth inning.

Pirates reliever Dennis Santana brokered a trade with a young fan for the ball, handing over a bat signed by Valdez and a Pirates cap in exchange for Valdez’s keepsake.

Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease exited after 4 2/3 innings because of a sore left hamstring.

Cease (3-3) allowed two runs and four hits before departing. He walked one and struck out eight.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left in the bottom of the fifth after being hit on the inside of his right elbow by a pitch from Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller. Lenyn Sosa came in to run for Guerrero and took over at first base.

The Blue Jays said an X-ray of Guerrero’s elbow did not reveal a fracture.

Keller (5-2) allowed one run and four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Gregory Soto finished in the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances, striking out Daulton Varsho for the final out and stranding two runners.

Horwitz homered on Cease’s first pitch of the game, his fifth of the season. Cruz hit a leadoff blast in the second, his 11th of the year.

Infielder Ernie Clement drove in Toronto’s only run with an RBI single in the fourth.

Up next

Pirates: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3, 3.96 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Cubs on Monday. Chicago had not announced a starter.

Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (2-1, 1.07 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against Miami RHP Janson Junk (2-5, 5.07).

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Esmerlyn Valdez.jpg Esmerlyn Valdez Cruz_Oneil.jpg Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day Spencer Horwitz