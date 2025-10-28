 Skip navigation
Freddie Freeman hits walk-off homer in 18th inning, Dodgers win World Series Game 3

  
October 28, 2025 03:18 AM
Is Ohtani's performance 'greatest of all time'?
October 20, 2025 10:08 AM
Dan Patrick praises Shohei Ohtani's "incredible" performance in Game 4 of the NLCS to send the Dodgers to the World Series and discusses whether his dominance "helps or hurts" Babe Ruth's legacy.

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven’t done since 1963.

Freeman connected off Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes and matched the longest by innings in World Series history.