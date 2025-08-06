Gavin Williams just misses Guardians’ first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stephen Nedoroscik
Stephen Nedoroscik returns from Olympic fame, plans to ride the pommel horse through LA 2028
Raha_Record_Breakers Colby Raha main image cropped.jpg
Colby Raha shatters the stock Harley-Davidson World Record with a jump of 205 feet
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals
MLB is calling up its first female umpire, promoting Jen Pawol for Saturday’s Marlins-Braves game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
Scheffler: FedEx Cup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_sykescarrington_250806.jpg
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stephen Nedoroscik
Stephen Nedoroscik returns from Olympic fame, plans to ride the pommel horse through LA 2028
Raha_Record_Breakers Colby Raha main image cropped.jpg
Colby Raha shatters the stock Harley-Davidson World Record with a jump of 205 feet
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals
MLB is calling up its first female umpire, promoting Jen Pawol for Saturday’s Marlins-Braves game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
Scheffler: FedEx Cup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_sykescarrington_250806.jpg
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gavin Williams just misses Guardians’ first no-hitter in 44 years in 4-1 win over Mets

  
Published August 6, 2025 05:00 PM

NEW YORK — Gavin Williams came within two outs of Cleveland’s first no-hitter in 44 years before Juan Soto homered with one out in the ninth inning, and the Guardians completed a three-game sweep of the reeling New York Mets with a 4-1 win Wednesday.

Williams (7-4) walked three and struck out six, including Francisco Lindor to lead off the ninth. But Soto homered just beyond the leaping grasp of center fielder Angel Martínez two pitches later for the Mets’ first hit since the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 loss.

The Guardians have not thrown a no-hitter since Len Barker twirled a perfect game on May 15, 1981. Their no-hitter drought is the longest in the majors.

There has not been a no-hitter in the majors this season.

Williams, who was the first player on the field in the ninth with nobody warming up in the Guardians’ bullpen, retired Pete Alonso on a fly to right but exited after walking Brandon Nimmo for the third time.

The right-hander threw 126 pitches — 17 more than his previous career high and the the most in the majors since Alex Cobb threw 131 in a one-hitter for the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 29, 2023.

Hunter Gaddis got Mark Vientos to fly out to earn his second save.

David Fry led off the second by homering against David Peterson (7-5). Martínez hit a two-run homer in the third and Gabriel Arias added an RBI triple in the sixth.

The Mets have lost eight of nine.

Key moment

Soto’s homer allowed the Mets to avoid being no-hit for the ninth time in team history.

Key stat

The Guardians’ no-hitter drought is at 7,115 games, counting the postseason.

Up next

The Guardians remain on the road Friday, when RHP Tanner Bibee (7-9, 4.51 ERA) takes the mound against Chicago White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (3-6, 3.99 ERA).

The Mets hit the road Friday, when RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.31 ERA) starts against Milwaukee Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-0, 2.22 ERA) in a rematch of last year’s NL Division Series.