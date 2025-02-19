 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldgoal_250219.jpg
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldgoal_250219.jpg
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Guardians sign John Means, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery

  
Published February 19, 2025 03:18 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cleveland Guardians signed pitcher John Means to a one-year contract, but the left-hander will not be immediately available as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Means has a club option for 2026, but the team did not announce financial details.

Means, 31, underwent the elbow procedure last June, the second of two such operations since 2022.

After starting 26 games in 2021 and going 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, Means has started just 10 games in three seasons since then.

He spent all seven seasons of his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 23-26 record with a 3.68 ERA.

The Guardians placed David Fry on the 60-day injured list to clear room for Means on the 40-man roster.