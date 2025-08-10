 Skip navigation
Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss

  
Published August 10, 2025 12:38 PM
Sabathia 'feels good' after Hall of Fame induction
July 31, 2025 01:35 PM
Former pitcher CC Sabathia joins Dan Patrick to reflect on his experience getting inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, sharing what the moment meant to him, why his trip to Cooperstown was unique and more.

PHOENIX (AP) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled off the wall in left with one out in the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 6-5 victory over Colorado on Saturday night, the Rockies’ sixth straight loss.

Geraldo Perdomo had his third hit off the game, a double to right-center off Jimmy Herget (0-2) with one out in the ninth. Gurriel followed with the drive off the wall to easily score Perdomo. Gurriel drove in three runs, the first two with a sacrifice fly and a single.

Andrew Hoffmann (1-0), just acquired from Kansas City, threw eight pitches in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first victory in the majors.

Corbin Carroll homered for the third straight game. He connected off Bradley Blalock for his 25th homer, tying his career high set two years ago when he was National League Rookie of the Year.

Carroll homered on his bobblehead night, a Star Wars-themed occasion that drew 38,337 to watch two sub-.500 teams. He also scored from first on Ketel Marte’s double to right in the third.

Brenton Doyle hit a two-run homer off Eduardo Rodríguez as part of a three-run Colorado second inning. Doyle’s ninth homer of the season cleared the high center-field wall.

Kyle Farmer, Warming Bernabel and Ezequiel Tovar drove in the other Rockies runs.

Rodríguez lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and five runs and walking five.

Blalock went 4 2/3, allowing seven hits and five runs. He walked three and struck out four.

Gurriel’s drive over the head of left fielder Jordan Beck won the game.

The Rockies have allowed five or more runs in 14 straight games.

Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (2-4, 6.59) opposes RHP Brandon Pfaadt (11-7, 5.02) on Sunday in the series finale.