How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

  
Published August 4, 2023 09:15 AM
Philadelphia Phillies v Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 23: A general overall interior view of Progressive Field during the ninth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field on July 23, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s the Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 6 at Progressive Field in an MLB Sunday showdown you won’t want to miss on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke who will be joined by analysts Steve Stone and Rick Manning.

RELATED: 2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule - How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball games online

How to watch the Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians :

  • Date: Sunday, August 6
  • Time: 12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM
  • Location: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians - 12:05 PM

New York Met vs Baltimore Orioles - 1:35 PM

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox - 1:35 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Philadelphia Phillies - 1:35 PM

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees - 1:35 PM

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds - 1:40 PM

Tampa Bay Rays vs Detroit Tigers - 1:40 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Minnesota Twins - 2:10 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers - 2:10 PM

Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals - 2:15 PM

Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs - 2:20 PM

Miami Marlins vs Texas Rangers - 2:35 PM

Seattle Mariners v s LA Angels - 4:07 PM

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics - 4:07 PM

LA Dodgers vs San Diego Padres - 7:10 PM

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

