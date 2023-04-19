 Skip navigation
Hunter Greene, Reds agree to 6-year, $53 million contract

  
Published April 19, 2023 06:44 AM
Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, April 17, 2023. The Reds won 8-1. Tampa Bay Rays At Cincinnati Reds

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI -- A little over a year after his big league debut, hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene reached a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

“I’m fired up,” the pitcher said, a day after the team announced a six-year, $53 million contract. “I want to be in the forefront to returning to winning in Cincinnati. We have a lot of great players here and coming through the system.”

Greene had agreed last month to a one-year contract paying $730,000 while in the major leagues and $350,000 in the minors. His new superseding deal includes a $2 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $1 million this year, $3 million in 2024, $6 million in 2025, $8 million in 2026, $15 million in 2027 and $16 million in 2028.

Cincinnati has a $21 million option for 2029 with a $2 million buyout,

“He’s a talented player, but he’s just as great off the field as well,” said general manager Nick Krall, who attended a news conference with manager David Bell, Greene’s parents and Reds teammates.“We want players who make commitments off the field.”

Greene’s 2028 salary can escalate by up to $11 million and the 2029 option by up to $13.2 million based on from this year going forward: $200,000 for each All-Star election or selection, $2 million for any Cy Young Award, $1 million for second or third in the voting, $750,000 for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th.

“Hunter is a talented young pitcher,” Bell said. “He’s accomplished a lot, but he has a long way to go.”

Greene would get award bonses or $250,000 for each Cy Young or MVP, $150,000 for second or third in the voting and $100,000 for fourth or fifth. Greene also would get $100,000 for each for All-Star election or selection, winning a Gold Glove or earning World Series or League Championship Series MVP.

“The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful major league team.”

Greene, 23, became the first Reds pitcher age 25 or younger to start on opening day since 1980.

Greene started and left after three innings after being struck on the right leg by a comebacker. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to make his next start.

Greene has struck out 188 while allowing 124 hits in 142 2/3 major league innings. Last season, he became the only major league rookie since 1900 to have at least three appearances in which he threw six or more innings and had eight or more strikeouts.

The Reds selected Greene with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft.