MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Omni La Costa gets two more years of NCAA D-I golf championships
Syndication: Phoenix
2 Cup teams seek to transform sport with lawsuit against NASCAR
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Purdue
Rutgers vs. Nebraska prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats for October 5

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_disappointments_v2_241002.jpg
Which NFL team has been biggest disappointment?
nbc_golf_gt_dunhilllinkschampionship_241002.jpg
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_241002.jpg
Adams doesn’t want to become a malcontent in LV

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Ibáñez’s big hit lifts Tigers to 5-2 win over Astros and sweep in AL Wild Card Series

  
Published October 2, 2024 05:50 PM
Dan Patrick Show reveals rooting interests for MLB
October 2, 2024 12:20 PM
Members of The Dan Patrick Show decide on who they're rooting for during the MLB postseason.

HOUSTON (AP) — Andy Ibáñez hit a tiebreaking three-run double in Detroit’s four-run eighth inning, and the Tigers swept the Houston Astros with a 5-2 victory in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

Parker Meadows homered as Detroit ended Houston’s run of seven consecutive appearances in the AL Championship Series. It was a sweet moment for Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, who led Houston to a championship in 2017 and was fired in the aftermath of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Next up for the wild-card Tigers is a trip to Cleveland to take on the AL Central champions in a best-of-five AL Division Series. Game 1 is on Saturday.